Judge officially removes Jamie Spears from Britney Spears’ conservatorship after 13 years

Earlier this summer, Britney Spears asked the court to remove her dad from her conservatorship.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the judge granted that request.

Jamie Spears has been immediately suspended, and replaced by John Zabel.

Judge Brenda Penny has officially granted Britney Spears’ request for her father’s immediate removal from her conservatorship.

During a hearing attended by Insider on Wednesday, Judge Penny made her ruling on the petition filed earlier this summer by Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s new lawyer representing her in the ongoing conservatorship case.

Effective immediately, Jamie is no longer the conservator of his daughter’s financial estate. That position will temporarily be taken over by Jason Rubin, a financial professional chosen by Rosengart’s team. A woman named Jodi Montgomery remains the conservator tasked with overseeing Britney’s personal affairs.

Last August, Jamie filed a statement to the court, saying he would agree to step down as his daughter’s estate’s conservator, but denied Rosengart’s plea for his immediate suspension. Instead, Jamie said he wanted to be involved in a transition process.

As the weeks passed, Rosengart filed new court documents, saying Jamie was trying to “barter” $US2 ($AU3) million in exchange for leaving the conservatorship.

On September 7, Jamie added further confusion to the order of operations by submitting a petition to the court, saying his daughter’s conservatorship should just be ended altogether.

Rosengart responded to that filing by saying that the dissolution of the conservatorship would be a “massive” legal victor for Spears, but that “it appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice.”

The lawyer added that he and Spears welcomed the proposition to end the conservatorship, but because the next hearing was scheduled to discuss Jamie’s removal, that issue remained their priority.

“Ms. Spears will seek appointment of a temporary, short-term conservator to replace Mr. Spears’s until the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall,” Rosengart wrote in a filing just last week.

