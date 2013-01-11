Britney Spears Is Leaving 'X Factor' After 1 Season – Here's Today's Buzz

NBC screencapIt looks like we won’t be seeing anymore of Britney’s trademark judging looks on next season’s “X Factor.”There won’t be one more time for Britney on the “X Factor.” The singer is reportedly leaving the show after one season. According to TMZ, she wants to focus on her music. She’ll be releasing a new album later this year.

Jennifer Lawrence was the big winner at last night’s People’s Choice Awards. She was voted both favourite movie actress and favourite face of heroism. Her movie, “The Hunger Games” also won big for favourite movie, action movie, and movie franchise – sorry “Twilight.”

No Harry? No problem. Taylor Swift showed up to the PCA’s with an entirely new look.

If you want to see more from the PCA’s, check out some behind-the-scenes photos.

FX will launch two new drama series and three comedies this year.

If you were looking forward to Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi film “Robopocalypse” based on Daniel H. Wilson’s 2011 book, it’s been shelved indefinitely.

After a good year in 2012, Oprah’s OWN network will add six new original series this year.

Charlie Sheen wrote a $12,000 check toward the funeral of the photographer who passed away while covering Justin Bieber.

Oscar nominations are out. See who made the list! >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.