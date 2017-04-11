Britney Spears is ending her massively successful Las Vegas show

Britney Spears announced that she will be ending her Las Vegas show, “Piece of Me,” at the end of this year.

“The last #PieceOfMe dates… ever,” Spears wrote on Instagram Monday alongside the remaining dates of the residency. “Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard.”

Spears elaborated on departing from the residency, which allows her to avoid the gruelling travel of international touring.

“As I prepare to say goodbye to ‘Piece of Me,’ I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” the 35-year-old singer told E! News in a statement. “Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

The final performances will run from September 13 to December 31. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Spears has performed the show at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino since December 2013 and has made more than $US100 million in ticket sales.

The decision to leave the show at the end of her contract with Caesars Entertainment, which owns Planet Hollywood, doesn’t necessarily mean Spears won’t continue to perform in Las Vegas.

“We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided,” Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”

Rudolph also said Spears is considering other options.

“She might tour, she might work on a new album. It’s too early to talk specifics about anything,” he said.



