WATCH: Britney Spears Unveils Shill-Filled Music Video

The video for Britney Spears’s new single “Hold It Against Me” gives her fans plenty to hold against her.



It’s basically one long commercial for brands Sony, Make Up Forever, PlentyofFish.com, and, of course, Ms. Spears’s own new perfume, Radiance.

We’re sure that back in the planning stages of the video, plenty of people were buzzing around Spears, telling her that the product placement would be “fierce” and “hot” and “totally organic.”

It’s not. It’s weird and awkward and abrupt.

Far and away the brand that gets the most exposure in the video is Sony — it’s flashed on computer monitors and flat-screen TVs, one of which plays Spears’s “Hit Me Baby One More Time” video behind her as she dances.

Not that the Sony logo is always in the background. It even gets its own lingering close-up.

Puzzled? Don’t be. Sony owns Jive Records, Spears’s label — and apparently Sony brass have decided the company is ready to star in its artists’ videos.

Video below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.