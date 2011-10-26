Britney Spears Hawking Unsold British Concert Seats On Groupon

Photo: twitpic.com

Whether this says more about the concert industry or Britney Spears, whatever it says isn’t good: Britney has turned to Groupon to sell concert tickets.Apparently, up to half of the seats at her October 30 show in Birmingham, England have yet to be sold.



The Groupon offers a nearly 50% discount, knocking the tickets from $88 to $48, but reps claim that it’s just a method of appealing to a different type of concertgoer. Meanwhile, debate still rages over whether participating in Groupons is healthy for merchants.

Today’s New York City Groupon is 59% off a fishing trip in Brooklyn. So, New York has better Groupons than England.

