Britney Spears' Former Manager Reveals Why She Shaved Her Head—Here's Today's Buzz

- guardian.co.ukBritney Spears former manager/boyfriend Sam Lutfi is alleging, in a court battle against the pop star’s parents, that Spears shaved her head because she “was involved in a wicked child custody battle. She told me someone had told her that they can scientifically test her hair for a history of drug use so she shaved it off.”
- Bobby Brown was arrested for DUI for the second time this year early Wednesday morning police saw him driving erratically on L.A. streets.
- ‘The Hobbit’ will receive Dolby Atmos sound mix–Peter Jackson says Atmos and high frame rates “allow the audience to participate in the events on screen, rather than watching them unfold.”
- President Obama will answer questions live on a 30-minute MTV special this Friday. As part of MTV’s “Power of 12” election campaign, viewers will submit their questions and concerns for the Prez via MTV’s Facebook page.
- Taylor Swift is on track to sell a million albums this week. And with 500,000 copies sold on its first day of release alone, Red should break Mumford & Sons’ first-week sales record for 2012.
- Judd Apatow will guest-edit Vanity Fair’s comedy issue out this January. Apatow is the magazine’s third guest editor, following Bono and Tom Ford.
- Drew Barrymore and new husband Will Koppelman stepped out for the first time since having their baby, Olive, on September 26. The couple’s first outing was lunch at Three Pickles in Santa Barbara, Calif.
