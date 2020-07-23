The 'paparazzi-proof' Beverly Hills mansion Britney Spears once lived in just hit the market with a major price drop — take a look inside

Elliman

The Beverly Hills mansion Britney Spears once called home is selling for $US6.8 million – a major price drop from the last time it was listed, asking $US9 million in 2018.

The home is located in the ritzy gated Beverly Hills neighbourhood known as The Summit.

The 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house has a movie theatre, a pool, and a walk-in closet.

Britney Spears’ former Beverly Hills mansion just hit the market for $US6.8 million, Veronika Bondarenko of Inman reports.

The home was built in 2001 and spans 7,453 square feet, complete with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. People’s Hannah Chubb reports that the pop star moved into the home in 2007, after her divorce from Kevin Federline, and lived there until 2012.

The sprawling LA property, which listing agent Matt Altman called “virtually paparazzi-proof,” is located in The Summit, a guarded and gated community in Beverly Hills. It was previously on the market in 2018, with a significantly higher asking price of $US9 million, according to the Los Angeles times.

The home’s lavish amenities include a customised pool, a walk-in closet, an office, a chef’s kitchen, and a movie theatre.

Here’s a look inside the pop star’s one-time home.

Britney Spears’ former Beverly Hills mansion in the ritzy Summit neighbourhood just hit the market with an asking price of $US6.8 million.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.



The home is ornate from the moment you step inside, with a massive grand entryway featuring high ceilings and stone floors.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



In its entirety, the home spans 7,453 square feet.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



It comes with a chef’s kitchen in neutral tones …

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



… and a spacious family room with high ceilings.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



Throughout the mansion, there are floor-length windows that bring in lots of natural light.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



And the dining room leads out to a garden.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



The home has six bedrooms.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



One of the large suites features a massive walk-in closet.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



The home also has 6.5 bathrooms.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



There is also a spacious office area, with doors that open to a garden.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman



In fact, all of the open doors on the lower level lead to a garden area.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman

The home’s amenities include a fire pit and a customised spa.



Beyond the main home, the property also features a customised pool and a detached guest house, which the listing agents told People can be used for guests or even a live-in housekeeper.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman

