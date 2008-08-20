Britney Spears Paying $716,000 In Custody-Fight Legal Fees

That peaceful settlement of the Britney Spears-Kevin Federline custody battle last month? It will cost Britney three-quarters of a million dollars (she’s paying $250,000 of Kevin’s fees in addition to her own).
Britney and her father are prepared to contest charges by one lawyer totaling $407,000–which is probably a wise approach until Brit’s new album is finished and more money starts rolling in.
MTV News: Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s custody battle, which finally concluded in July, was long and complicated. Not surprisingly, it was also a very expensive one.
According toThe Associated Press, court documents in Spears’ child-custody case show that the pop singer will pay a hefty price tag for fighting it out with ex-husband Federline over their two young sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.
The documents include legal bills from two law firms that total more than $466,000. In addition, Spears agreed to pay $250,000 of K.Fed’s legal fees.
One attorney, Stacy D. Phillips, claims that Britney owes her $407,000 for nearly four months of work she did for the singer during her custody case. Phillips also says that she’s written off $125,000 in fees…
Attorneys for Britney and Jamie Spears indicated last week that they plan to contest Phillips’ bill.
See Also: No Nutcase Break For Britney: Kevin Gets Kids And $20,000-A-Month Child Support
Britney Spears So Broke She Has To Fly Commercial
Britney Spears’ Dad Demands Salary For Being Her Dad, May Sell Her House
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.