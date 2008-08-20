Britney Spears Paying $716,000 In Custody-Fight Legal Fees

That peaceful settlement of the Britney Spears-Kevin Federline custody battle last month? It will cost Britney three-quarters of a million dollars (she’s paying $250,000 of Kevin’s fees in addition to her own).



Britney and her father are prepared to contest charges by one lawyer totaling $407,000–which is probably a wise approach until Brit’s new album is finished and more money starts rolling in.

MTV News: Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s custody battle, which finally concluded in July, was long and complicated. Not surprisingly, it was also a very expensive one.

According toThe Associated Press, court documents in Spears’ child-custody case show that the pop singer will pay a hefty price tag for fighting it out with ex-husband Federline over their two young sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

The documents include legal bills from two law firms that total more than $466,000. In addition, Spears agreed to pay $250,000 of K.Fed’s legal fees.

One attorney, Stacy D. Phillips, claims that Britney owes her $407,000 for nearly four months of work she did for the singer during her custody case. Phillips also says that she’s written off $125,000 in fees…

Attorneys for Britney and Jamie Spears indicated last week that they plan to contest Phillips’ bill.

