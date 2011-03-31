Enrique Iglesias Drops Out Of Britney's Tour: Here Are 5 Singers She Should Tap To Replace Him

Hours after Britney Spears announced yesterday that Enrique Iglesias would be opening for her on a North American tour this summer, Iglesias made an announcement of his own: he didn’t want to go anymore.



Iglesias supposedly wanted to co-headline the tour, but that was a no-go — and he didn’t love the idea of opening for Spears.

The conflict was an embarrassment on an otherwise great day for Spears.

Her new album, Femme Fatale, debuted to breathless reviews. And “Good Morning America” devoted their whole show to her, cutting between her stage show in in San Francisco and retrospectives on the singer.

So, who cares if Iglesias stays home? We don’t see him dominating morning TV.

Britney should see the singer’s departure as an opportunity to figure out and reinforce the message of her tour — and here’s who can help her take advantage of it.

If Britney wants to win younger fans: Miley Cyrus. Cyrus has some overseas tour dates this summer to promote her album 'Can't Be Tamed' -- which came out a year ago. Consumers haven't really accepted Cyrus as an adult artist in either music or movies yet -- so she could bring Britney some of her younger fans, and Britney could lend her some grownup cred. No doubt Cyrus would relish the chance to do a short set sans 'Hannah Montana' tunes. If Britney wants to continue cultivating her gay fan base: Robyn. While Spears is known as a gay icon, experts recently pointed out that she's increasingly trying to play up this side of her image. (Her 'Good Morning America' concert was held in San Francisco's gay-historic Castro neighbourhood.) Swedish singer Robyn's latest, madly popular album was inspired by the gay club scene. One little problem: she's supposed to tour with Katy Perry this summer. But maybe Spears' camp can convince her to pull an Iglesias. If she wants to play on nostalgia -- a turn-of-the-century reunion. How's this for a ticket draw among millennial: Spears indulges her original fans by partnering with her contemporaries. Christina Aguilera tweeted Spears congrats on 'Femme Fatale,' Justin Timberlake seems game for just about anything, and Jessica Simpson is free, right? Yeah, Jessica Simpson's free. If she wants to complete her transition from pop to dance: Ke$ha. Rarely do we use the words 'Ke$ha' and 'savvy business move' in the same sentence -- but that's what adding the club-hits star would be. Spears' sound has moved steadily from bubblegum to dance floor over the past several years; partnering with the 'Tik Tok' singer would make the transformation stick. If she wants to remind people that she invented a certain type of singer: Jessie J. UK sensation Jessie J (whose song 'Price Tag' is currently #54 on the Billboard Hot 100) is just breaking into the U.S. market. She's made no bones about her love for Britney; she even wrote a song for Spears, hoping Spears would record it for 'Femme Fatale.' No such luck, but maybe Spears would be willing to bring her on tour. Beyonce's advice: just don't go with a relative. Check out these showbiz-family disasters >>

