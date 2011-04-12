WATCH: Britney Spears Then v. Britney Spears Now, Danceoff Edition

If you thought Britney Spears kind of phoned in those dance moves during her “Good Morning America” concert, you evidently weren’t alone.



This mashup video compares and contrasts the once-untouchable moves of yesteryear-Spears with the singer’s current choreography.

Sure, more than a decade has passed since some of these clips — Spears is bound to have slowed down a little.

But we’re not in the habit of betting against Britney — and the sleepy choreography of the “GMA” show and her “Till The World Ends” video feel more like one-offs than a permanent aesthetic.

No doubt she’ll step it up on tour — and she’ll have to, if she’s going to compete with her big (too big?) rumoured opening act: Nicki Minaj.



