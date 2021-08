Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Britney Spears’s father Jamie has agreed to step down as her conservator, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Jamie Spears said in the court filing that he’ll work with Spears’ attorney to transition to a new conservator.

TMZ first reported the news on Thursday.

Brittney Spears had pushed for her father to be removed as her conservator, a position that grants him power over her financial decisions.

