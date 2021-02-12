Britney Spears' father just lost a key battle to have total control over delegating the singer's investments

Jive Records Britney Spears in her 1999 ‘Baby One More Time’ video.

A judge just overruled Jamie Spears’ objections to sharing control of Britney’s estate and investments.

Both Jamie and a financial company, Bessemer Trust Co., will be coconservators moving forward.

Britney’s lawyer says they still ultimately want Jamie removed entirely from the conservatorship.

Less than a week after the premiere of the “Framing Britney Spears” New York Times documentary drew new attention to her conservatorship, a judge has made a new ruling in her legal case.

As reported by Variety, Judge Brenda Penny “overruled Jamie Spears’ objections to an order establishing Bessemer Trust Co. as a coconservator of daughter Britney Spears’ estate.”

Britney’s father, Jamie, had objected to the proposed coconservatorship with Bessemer (a third-party financial institution), “saying it improperly reduced his powers over his daughter’s estate.” But now the judge has ruled that Jamie will have to share the conservatorship power with Bessemer.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Britney Spears at the 2016 Video Music Awards.

The “Framing Britney Spears” documentary highlighted the way Britney has requested the removal of her father from the conservatorship altogether. The arrangement was first implemented in 2008, and it granted legal control of Britney’s financial and personal assets to Jamie and a lawyer.

As reported by Insider’s Hillary Hoffower, in 2020 the conservatorship was extended four times and Spears requested her father be removed as conservator twice. Both times, she was declined.

On Thursday, following Judge Penny’s denial of Jamie’s objections, Britney’s lawyer Samuel Ingham addressed the courtroom and said “it’s no secret that my client does not want her father as coconservator.”

“But we recognise that removal is a separate issue,” Ingham continued.

For supporters of the #FreeBritney movement, this can be seen as a “win” because Jamie will not have primary control over Britney’s estate and investments. But many of her fans are still hoping to see her father removed entirely from the conservatorship, since that is what the popstar herself is requesting.

To learn more about the #FreeBritney movement and the legal battle around her conservatorship, read Insider’s full report here.

You can stream “Framing Britney Spears” on FX on Hulu now.

