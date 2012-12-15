Britney Spears' Dog @HannahSpears Has Gone Viral On Twitter

Aly Weisman

Hannah Spears — Britney Spears’ 8-week-old Yorkshire terrier — made her Twitter debut on November 26 with one simple word:

Britney Spears dog twitter

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

The human Spears also introduced the pup via her own Twitter account to her nearly 22.5 million followers, writing, “I want you all to meet my new little baby girl @hannahspears <3″

Since then, the cute mutt whose personal bio reads “I’m Britney’s B*tch,” has amassed nearly 26,000 Twitter followers and counting, while she only follows five people — all from the Spears camp.

But despite her small size, Hannah has a big bite when it comes to her tweets.

First of all, she’s a press hound.

Britney Spears dog Twitter

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

And a princess:

britney spears dog twitter

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

Britney SPears dog tweets

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

But she’s not always ladylike:

britney spears dog twitter
Britney Spears dog twitter

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

She has celebrity friends:

britney spears dog tweet

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

britney spears dog tweets

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

britney spears dog tweets

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

britney spears dog twitter

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

But there’s one famous pup she has yet to befriend:

Britney Spears dog tweets

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

