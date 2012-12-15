Britney Spears' Dog @HannahSpears Has Gone Viral On Twitter

Hannah Spears — Britney Spears’ 8-week-old Yorkshire terrier — made her Twitter debut on November 26 with one simple word:



Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

The human Spears also introduced the pup via her own Twitter account to her nearly 22.5 million followers, writing, “I want you all to meet my new little baby girl @ hannahspears <3″

Since then, the cute mutt whose personal bio reads “I’m Britney’s B*tch,” has amassed nearly 26,000 Twitter followers and counting, while she only follows five people — all from the Spears camp.

But despite her small size, Hannah has a big bite when it comes to her tweets.

First of all, she’s a press hound.

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

And a princess:

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

But she’s not always ladylike:

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

She has celebrity friends:

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

But there’s one famous pup she has yet to befriend:

Photo: twitter.com/hannahspears

Photo: Facebook/Boo

