Britney Spears: 'I don't believe in marriage anymore'

In her much anticipated appearance on

“The Late Late Show” Thursday evening, music icon Britney Spears joined host James Corden for his popular Carpool Karaoke segment where the star danced, laughed, and sang along with her hits.

But the 34-year-old singer also revealed a few details about her life to Corden, one of which was that she no longer believes in marriage.

When discussing children, Spears revealed she’d wants “like, three more kids,” but that she must “find the right guy first.”

When Corden asked her what she was looking for in a partner, Spears revealed she would “not ever go to men again.”

“I think I might not ever go to men again. I think [I won’t] ever do the whole men thing anymore or get married, I’m just done with men,” she revealed.

“I may French kiss someone one,” she continued. “But I’m not going to marry anyone, no. I don’t believe in marriage anymore.”

You can watch the moment at the 2:30 mark in the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Spears has long been tabloid fodder since her career began when she was a teenager. In addition to her very high profile relationship with singer Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, Spears has been married twice. Her first marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 lasted 55 hours before it was annulled.

Later that same year, Spears also famously married dancer Kevin Federline, the father to her two children. The pair had a reality show together, “Britney and Kevin: Chaotic.” They divorced in 2007.

Spears currently performs at The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her latest album “Glory” is now out and available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

NOW WATCH: A new trend in restaurants is disguising food as something else



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.