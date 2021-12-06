A designer re-created Britney Spear’s iconic denim dress for just $10 with thrift store jeans

An Australian fashion designer has re-created Britney Spears’ iconic denim dress. Hayley Dingle/KMazur/WireImage

Australian designer Hayley Dingle has re-created Britney Spears’ iconic denim dress.

Dingle spent just $US10 ($AU14) on the design, using six pairs of jeans she bought from a local thrift store.

She sold the dress for $US350 ($AU497) and is now getting requests for the design from around the world.

In further proof that 2000s fashion is back in full swing, an Australian designer has re-created Britney Spears’ iconic denim dress — and it looks like a Y2K dream.

Hayley Dingle, 28, told Insider that she made the entire dress using thrift-store jeans.

Dingle, who runs the fashion label Millie Rae, bought six pairs from her local Salvation Army for just $US10 ($AU14) total.

The design — inspired by the Kurt and Bart patchwork denim dress that Spears wore with Justin Timberlake to the 2001 American Music Awards — was a request from one of Dingle’s customers.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the AMAs in 2001. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

“I was actually contacted by a customer to make the dress, but with the frame of mind that it would be slightly similar — not almost identical!” Dingle said with a laugh. “So she was so happy with the final result.”

Dingle first drafted the pattern pieces for the dress onto her mannequin, then transferred the patterns to paper. After washing and drying the jeans, she separated the dark and light pairs from each other and removed all the crotch and side seams.

“I then cut out all my pattern pieces, trying to match Britney’s original dress as much as I could,” Dingle told Insider. “Then I began the sewing process.”

It took two days for Dingle to re-create Spears’ iconic denim dress. Hayley Dingle

It took Dingle two days to finish the denim ensemble.

“The hardest part was cutting the lengths at the front of the dress so that I could match the light and dark parts,” she added. “Other than that, the sewing process was quite easy!”

The dress is made out of six pairs of jeans. Hayley Dingle

Dingle sold the dress for $US246 ($AU349) ($US350 ($AU497) AUD), and has caught the attention of fashion lovers and Britney fans around the world.

Hayley Dingle has always had a passion for transforming secondhand clothes

“When I was younger I was constantly thrifting my old clothes to make new ones,” she told Insider.

When she was 20 years old, Dingle bought a sewing machine and realized she wanted to pursue fashion design full-time.

“From that very moment I was obsessed,” she said. “I sewed night and day, trying to make whatever I could. I read sewing books, watched hours and hours of sewing YouTube tutorials.”

Dingle is now getting requests for her Britney dress from all over the world. Hayley Dingle

Dingle then decided to take a fashion design course, studying for two years to get her certificate while juggling two jobs at the same time.

All that hard work has paid off. Dingle said the response to her Britney dress “has been incredible.”

“I’ve had so many requests to make the dress,” she said. “Even a Britney Spears impersonator from California is requesting to buy one.”

Dingle is currently on maternity leave, but will be taking requests again in January.