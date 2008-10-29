Britney's Dad Now Legally The Boss Of Her...Forever

Poor Britney Spears. She’s in the midst of making a lovely comeback: catchy, record-breaking hit single; cleaned up and slimmed down appearance; photographed behaving responsibly. One would think she’s capable of managing her own finances. Well, that image makeover wasn’t enough for an LA judge, because he just awarded Brit’s dad, Jamie, permanent control over his daughter’s financial affairs.



AP: Britney Spears’ father will maintain indefinite control of her personal and financial affairs after a court commissioner on Tuesday extended the arrangement beyond 2008.

The conservatorship, which had been set to expire Dec. 31, also allows the people controlling Spears’ affairs — a group that includes father Jamie Spears and several attorneys — some say in her professional career.

It’s a move the singer apparently approves: A court-appointed attorney said the details had been explained to the 26-year-old and she agreed not to oppose it.

Then again, maybe Britney and the court commissioner just approve of the job dear old dad is doing. Is it possible that this comeback is his handiwork? If so, bravo, Jamie!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.