Britney Spears' Dad Demands Salary For Being Her Dad, May Sell Her House

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, now in charge of her affairs, wants to be paid $2,500 a week for the first month she spent under his care.



Following up on his petition to collect “replacement compensation” for the month of February for being the coconservator of his daughter’s estate, Jamie Spears stated in a declaration filed June 6 that, starting Feb. 1, when he was first given control over Britney’s affairs following her second hospitalization this year, he was with her “on a near-20-four-hour basis to ensure her safety and well-being.”

A court commissioner did not allocate $2,500 a week for the elder Spears—plus funds to lease a car—until March 3.

Separately, people.com reports Jamie is trying to sell Britney’s L.A. home: Britney Spears‘s father intends to sell her Studio City home in the latest liquidation of her assets, it was revealed in Los Angeles probate court Tuesday.

The hilltop house, located in a gated community, has been the scene of the recent drama in the singer’s life, including the night in January she was taken from the property in an ambulance and forced into a psychiatric hospital.

It was not immediately clear where she intends to move. But a source close to Spears said, “Having more privacy and wide open spaces for her to raise her boys has been a goal for some time.”

