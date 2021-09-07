Jamie Spears files to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship weeks before hearing, reports say

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. AP Photo

Jamie Spears filed a motion to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship, NBC and CNN reported Tuesday.

Jamie Spears reportedly filed to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship, according to reports from NBC News and CNN on Tuesday.

According to reports, Jamie Spears’ legal team filed a petition to end the conservatorship, saying that Britney, “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

Jamie Spears has placed Britney Spears under a tightly-controlled and allegedly abusive conservatorship since 2008, controlling many aspects of her life.

In August, Britney’s legal team filed a motion to remove Jamie as a co-conservator, allowing the other co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to remain.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.