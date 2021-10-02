Britney Spears says she has ‘a lot of healing to do’ after her father Jamie was removed as her conservator

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures’ ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Britney Spears said Saturday she had “a lot of healing to do” days after her dad was removed as her conservator.

“Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe,” she said.

A hearing about the dissolution of Spears’ conservatorship is scheduled for November.

Britney Spears said in a Instagram post Saturday that she had “a lot of healing to do” days after her father was removed as her conservator.

“Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do,” Spears, 39, wrote Saturday. “Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe.”

A California judge on Wednesday ruled that Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, would be removed as her court-ordered conservator until at least the next hearing when the judge is expected to make a decision over whether Spears’ conservatorship should be ended.

That position will temporarily be taken over by a California-based consultant named John Zabel, as Insider previously reported. Jodi Montgomery, who joined Spears’ team in September 2019, remains the conservator who oversees Britney’s personal affairs.

Judge Brenda Penny made her ruling on the petition filed earlier this summer by Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ new lawyer. During the hearing Wednesday Penny said the current situation in Spears’ conservatorship was “untenable.”

In an emotional court hearing in June, Spears alleged that she was subject to exploitation at the hands of her father during the 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ conservatorship has been the subject of high-profile documentaries following the explosion of the #FreeBritney movement over the past year.

“I deserve to have a life,” Spears said in the summer. “I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two-to-three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. ”

The hearing regarding the entire dissolution of Spears’ conservatorship is scheduled for November 12.

Spears was placed in the conservatorship in 2008 after highly-publicized struggles in her personal life and with her mental health.

“Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!” Spears said Saturday.

Spears announced in September she was engaged to marry her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari, who she met on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” in 2016.