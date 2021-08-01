Meet the 15 key players involved in the Britney Spears conservatorship case

Britney Spears with her parents at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, in 2001. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

The conservatorship overseeing Britney Spears’ life for the last 13 years has been in flux.

We’ve rounded up all the major players you should know about, from her dad Jamie to various lawyers.

In July, Spears was able to pick her own lawyer for the first time and she hired Mathew Rosengart.

Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008. Stripped of many legal rights, the pop star needs the permission of her conservators – currently, her father Jamie Spears and the attorney Jodi Montgomery – to make major decisions about her own life and finances.

In recent weeks, Spears has spoken out about her situation for the first time and retained a new lawyer to give her more control. But the path until now has been long and winding, and filled with family members and lawyers who have all, in one way or another, exerted control over her life.

Here are the 15 key people or entities who have been involved in Spears’ conservatorship and the battle to end it.

Britney Spears is one of the most famous pop stars of all time

Britney Spears. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After getting her start in the entertainment industry when she was just 11 years old, Spears signed her first record deal at age 15 and has since released nine studio albums.

Now 39, Spears was first placed into the conservatorship after being sent to a psychiatric hospital when she was 26 years old.

Spears’ family members known to be involved in the conservatorship

Jamie is Spears’ father, the primary orchestrator behind her conservatorship, and the current sole conservator of her financial estate

Jamie Spears. AFP/ J. Merritt/Getty Images

James “Jamie” Parnell Spears is Spears’ father. Jamie is currently 69 years old and father to two kids, Bryan and Jamie Lynn, in addition to Spears.

His ex-wife Lynne alleged in her autobiography that Jamie has struggled with alcoholism since the late ’80s. Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002. Reports surfaced in 2010 that the two had reconciled without remarrying, but it’s unclear whether they’re currently still together.

In 2008, according to the New Yorker, Jamie led the effort to have Spears placed under a conservatorship, and took the role as her primary overseer. In 2019, he was removed from the section of her conservatorship that runs her personal affairs, but he remains the sole conservator for her financial estate.

According to a recent sworn statement from Lynne, Jamie has had “complete control” over Spears for the last 13 years. Lynne’s statement also confirmed reports from 2019 about a “physical altercation” that happened between Jamie and one of Spears’ teenaged sons.

Lynne, Spears’ mother, says she wasn’t involved with the logistics of the conservatorship until 2018

Lynne Spears. Stephen Shugerman/ Getty Images

Lynne Spears (née Bridges) is currently 66 years old. She married Jamie in 1976, and they had three children together before their 2002 divorce. She later wrote a memoir, and said Spears had encouraged the separation due to how “years and years of verbal abuse, abandonment, erratic behavior, and his simply not being there for me had taken their toll.”

When Spears’ conservatorship was established in 2008, Lynne was supportive but, according to a report from the New Yorker, believed the legal arrangement would be temporary.

In July 2021, Lynne filed a statement to the Los Angeles court, saying that she became more formally involved with the conservatorship during a “time of crisis” in 2018.

Lynne also said in the filing that she believed it was in Spears’ best interest to remove Jamie from the guardianship, and said the relationship between her ex-husband and daughter “has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred.”

Spears’ conservatorship judges

Reva Goetz is the judge who initially granted Spears’ conservatorship

Reva Goetz served as a Los Angeles County judge between 2001 and 2015. Prior to that, she was a Malibu Municipal Court commissioner.

In 2008, she granted the initial petition to put Spears under conservatorship.

Goetz oversaw all matters related to the conservatorship until she retired in 2015, court records show. Goetz now works as an arbitrator in California.

Brenda Penny took over as the judge overseeing the conservatorship case in 2016

Judge Brenda Penny has overseen the Spears conservatorship case in the Los Angeles court since 2016, court records show. She initially oversaw the case in the role of probate commissioner, and was elected as a judge in the California Superior Court in 2018.

Jamie and Britney Spears. Associated Press

Spears’ conservatorship lawyers and other attorneys she attempted to hire

Samuel Ingham, III, was appointed by the court to be Spears’ lawyer in 2008 and served in that role until July 2021

Samuel Ingham, III, a probate lawyer, was appointed by Judge Goetz when the conservatorship went into effect.

According to the New Yorker’s report, Goetz granted a request from the conservators to “waive the requirement to notify [Spears] that any of this was happening.” Spears had no say in the selection of Ingham as her legal representative. He remained in that role until his resignation was approved in July 2021.

Adam Streisand is a high-profile attorney who Spears initially wanted to represent her instead of Ingham

Shortly after the conservatorship began, Spears told Judge Goetz she wanted Adam Streisand – a prominent trusts and estates litigator – to represent her. But Goetz barred Spears from hiring her own lawyer and blocked Streisand from intervening in the case.

In the years since, Streisand has publicly criticized Ingham and said Jamie Spears was exerting too much control over his daughter’s life.

Jon Eardley is another lawyer Spears attempted to hire

After Goetz blocked Spears from having Streisand represent her, the pop star hired attorney Jon Eardley to appeal the decision and get the conservatorship invalidated. He argued that Spears was being denied due process.

Eardley lost the appeal in March 2008 with the court ruling, once again, that Spears didn’t have a right to hire her own lawyer. Later on, Jamie, acting on his daughter’s behalf, filed a restraining order against Eardley.

According to the New Yorker, the California state bar filed disciplinary charges against Eardley because he tried to represent Spears without her legal consent, and he was ultimately disbarred.

Mathew Rosengart is the new lawyer Spears was finally able to select herself

Mathew Rosengart. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

In July, Judge Penny granted Spears permission to hire Mathew Rosengart as her personal attorney to represent her in the conservatorship. Rosengart served as a trial attorney at the US Justice Department during Bill Clinton’s administration and has since been a go-to lawyer for celebrities and major companies in white collar criminal and civil litigation cases.

Rosengart’s first efforts have been focused on ousting Jamie Spears from his role in the conservatorship.

Former, current, and possible conservators of Spears’ personal affairs and financial estate

Andrew Wallet was appointed as coconservator with Jamie in 2008

Andrew Wallet, an LA-based attorney, was appointed as one of Spears’ conservators when she was first put under the conservatorship in 2008.

At the time, Jamie was appointed as both Spears’ personal and estate conservator, and Wallet served as a coconservator for her estate. He resigned from his role in March 2019.

Bessemer Trust was briefly a coconservator for Spears’ financial estate alongside Jamie, but the company recently resigned from that role

Bessemer Trust, a third-party financial company, was appointed by the court to be a coconservator of Spears’ financial estate in November 2020.

According to the New York Times, Bessemer had not yet started its duties, nor received any assets or taken any fees, by the time Spears gave her damning testimony to the court in June. The company filed a request to withdraw from the guardianship on July 1. That request was granted by Judge Penny, leaving Jamie as the sole conservator overseeing Spears’ financial estate (but not her personal affairs).

Jodi Montgomery has been a coconservator of Spears’ personal affairs since 2019

While Jamie remains as the conservator of his daughter’s financial affairs, Judge Penny appointed Jodi Montgomery as Spears’ personal conservator in September 2019. In that role, Montgomery makes decisions about Spears’ health, housing, safety, and other issues related to her day-to-day care.

In her June conservatorship hearing testimony, Spears blamed her father for alleged abuse – including forcing her to work and denying her the right to remove her IUD – but Jamie has sought to shift the blame to Montgomery. Lauriann Wright, Montgomery’s lawyer, denied any wrongdoing on Montgomery’s behalf and said she would introduce a plan to end the conservatorship in accordance with Spears’ wishes.

In 2020, Spears had asked the judge – without success – to appoint Montgomery as both her personal and financial conservator.

Jason Rubin is a certified public accountant (CPA) who Spears has requested to replace her dad as conservator of her financial estate

On July 26, Rosengart filed an official petition request to have Jamie removed from Spears’ conservatorship. The request said Spears wished for her dad to be replaced by Jason Rubin.

According to CNBC, Rubin is the president of Certified Strategies, “a firm that has experience in estate financial management, elder financial abuse investigation, investment fraud investigation and securities litigation.”

Spears’ former business managers

Lou Taylor is a businsess manager who may have come up with the conservatorship idea in the first place

Lou Taylor. Getty Images

Lou Taylor is the CEO of Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment Group, a management company that represents numerous A-list celebrities.

Pro-Spears activists have long described Taylor as one of the architects of Spears’ conservatorship; the New Yorker’s investigation reported that Taylor and Jamie had taken the initial steps in consulting lawyers about establishing a conservatorship together (though Taylor’s lawyer told the New Yorker that Taylor was “more of a listener than a contributor” in those calls).

Once the conservatorship was established, Jamie appointed Taylor as his daughter’s business manager. Taylor abruptly resigned as Spears’ manager in November 2020, according to court filings obtained by Los Angeles Magazine.

Larry Rudolph had been one of Spears’ managers since the mid-1990s, but resigned in July 2021

Britney Spears and Larry Rudolph. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

On July 6, Larry Rudolph reportedly sent a resignation letter to Jamie and Montgomery saying it had been more than two years since he and Spears had “last communicated,” and that at the time she had told him “she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus.”

The letter said Rudolph had “never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations.” He wanted to resign from her team because his “professional services” as her manager were no longer needed.

“I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been,” the letter concluded.