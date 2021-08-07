Britney Spears’ personal conservator refutes claims made by Jamie Spears in new court documents

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. AP Photo

Montgomery said she is worried that Jamie Spears’ conservatorship role is affecting Britney Spears’ mental health.

Montgomery denied that she suggested the singer be placed under a psychiatric hold last month.

Britney Spears’ lawyer petitioned on Aug. 5 for the immediate removal of Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.

Jamie Spears alleged in new court documents filed Friday with the Los Angeles Superior Court that Britney Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, called him last month to say that she was concerned about his daughter and believed she might need to be placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold, Variety reported.

However, an attorney for Montgomery refuted these claims in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Ms. Montgomery does have concerns about Ms. Spears’ ‘recent behavior and overall mental health,’ as set forth in Jamie Spears’ Declaration dated August 6, 2021. Due to medical privacy, Ms. Montgomery cannot go into those concerns with any further detail except to say that having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health,” Laurieann Wright, an attorney for Montgomery, told Variety.

Montgomery denied multiple claims made by Jamie Spears, including that she suggested the singer be placed under a psychiatric hold, Variety reported.

In an August 5 court filing, Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Britney Spears, asked the judge overseeing her conservatorship to immediately remove her father as estate conservator.

“Ms. Spears’s emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern. Further, all interested parties forcefully agree that Mr. Spears’s continued presence as Conservator of the Estate is contrary to Ms. Spears’s best interests, health, and well-being, and that his prompt removal-or, at the very least, his immediate suspension-is “critical” at this juncture,” the filing said.

Montgomery, Britney Spears’ medical team, and Lynne Spears, Britney’s mother, all provided statements for the filing advocating for the removal of Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.