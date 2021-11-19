Britney Spears called out Christina Aguilera for declining to answer questions from reporters on the end of her conservatorship

Singers Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera onstage to present an award at the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards in New York, in the United States of America on the 7th of September 2000. Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera declined to answer a reporter’s questions about Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Spears criticized Aguilera on her Instagram story for “refusing to speak” about the situation.

After 13 years, Spears’ conservatorship was terminated on November 12.

On Friday, Britney Spears criticized Christina Aguilera in an Instagram story caption written over a clip of the “Genie in a Bottle” singer declining questions from reporters about the end of Spears’ conservatorship.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!!” Spears captioned a clip of Aguilera on her Instagram story: “All the supporters who spoke up supported me thank you… Yes I do matter!!!!!”

Reporters were attempting to ask Aguilera if she’s had contact or celebrated with Spears since her conservatorship was terminated last Friday. As she’s asked the questions, Aguilera glances at a man over her shoulder.

“No, we’re not doing that tonight, I’m sorry,” the man says to reporters as he proceeds to pull Aguilera away.

“I can’t, but I’m happy for her,” Aguilera says as she turns to leave.

Fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement celebrated last week outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles after Judge Brenda Penny granted the singer’s request to immediately end the 13-year conservatorship over her person and estate.

Since 2008, Spears had been living under the legal agreement, which she said in June during court testimony had been used to control her medication, money, and ability to have more children.