Britney Spears did Carpool Karaoke and stuck it to those who thought she'd lip sync

Kirsten Acuna
Britney Spears appeared on “The Late Late Show” Thursday evening to join host James Corden for his popular Carpool Karaoke segment.

Many were nervous Britney may lip sync the entire segment after a preview clip for the segment aired earlier in the week. While she didn’t sing along to everything, that certainly wasn’t the case.

Spears, who has a new album out Friday, “Glory,” killed it singing along to old singles like “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Womanizer,” and her new song “Make Me.”

She avoided the high notes, letting Corden hilariously try his darnedest to hit them all, but in the end it didn’t matter. Where Spears may have lacked in the vocal department, the princess of pop made up for it with plenty of jiving in her seat and a few reveals. Spears said she has little interest in men and marriage again at the moment and divulged a few of the fake names she has used to check into hotels. (She claimed Anita Dick was one of them.)

And while some may point fingers at the 34-year-old for not singing along to all of her tunes, who cares? She clearly had fun with it.

The segment was an enjoyable late-night segment for the singer who has come a long way since a public breakdown in 2008.

She and Corden even had time for a wardrobe change to sing along to her first single, “… Baby One More Time.” Here’s a snippet:

Fans couldn’t get enough.

The entire segment is a must-watch for Britney fans. Check out the video below:

