Britney Spears will now be able to sign her own estate documents for the first time in 13 years, judge rules in new hearing

Insider attended the latest hearing in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case.

Though the conservatorship has been terminated, there are still procedural loose ends to tie.

In today’s hearing, a judge granted a motion allowing the pop star to sign her own estate paperwork.

During a new hearing in the ongoing Britney Spears conservatorship case, a Los Angeles judge granted an interim motion to allow the pop star to sign her own estate paperwork. This marks the first time in 13 years that Spears will have this power with her own finances.

Last month, Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears’ request that her conservatorship be terminated. Now both Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and a group of other lawyers representing her parents and temporary conservators are participating in ongoing hearings that should tie up all the loose ends of the legal arrangement.

Insider was present for Wednesday’s hearing, during which proposed orders of how to proceed with the termination of the conservatorship were reviewed. The orders — which have been the subject of recent disagreement between Jamie Spears and the temporary conservators — caused tension in today’s hearing as Rosengart and Alex Weingarten (Jamie’s lawyer) traded a few barbs.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 19, 2022, at which time the financial fees will be reviewed.

