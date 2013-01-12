Britney Spears Likely Headlining Vegas Show For $100M Paycheck After Break Up With Fiancé

There’s a lot of action in the life of Britney Spears this week.On Friday, the singer confirmed she was leaving her judge position on Fox’s hit “X Factor” to focus on her music career, saying:



“I’ve made the very difficult decision not to return for another season … but it’s time for me to get back in the studio. Watching them all do their thing up on that stage every week made me miss performing so much! I can’t wait to get back out there and do what I love most.”

In addition to currently recording her eighth album, Spears is now in talks to headline a Las Vegas show á la Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Cher and Elton John.

“She is very interested in a Vegas residency, and is in serious talks with one of the major casino groups,” a source close to Spears revealed to Gossip Cop.

The negotiations are reportedly with one of the Caesars group properties, and they have “been wooing her for a while.”

While no deal has been finalised just yet, sources tell TMZ that Spears “could do even better” than Celine Dion’s reported $100 million paycheck for three years of Vegas shows at … Caesar’s Palace.

Jason Trawick started out as Spears’ agent before getting engaged in 2011.

Photo: AP

Interestingly enough, Spears also confirmed her split from her fiancé Jason Trawick on Friday.Sources tell TMZ it was a “friendly breakup” and Britney and Jason will remain friends as the two simply “grew apart” after nearly four years together.

Spears confirmed the break up news to People.com late Friday, stating: “Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement. I’ll always adore him and we will remain great friends.”

Trawick also issued a statement saying, “As this chapter ends for us a new one begins. I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever.”

After starting out as Spears’ agent, Trawick then transitioned into the role of co-conservator along with her father, Jamie Spears.

“Jason didn’t want to make the announcement until he was taken off the conservatorship,” reports TMZ. “Lawyers for the conservatorship are in court right now, along with Britney’s dad so it’s possible Jason will be removed today.”

On Thursday, Spears switched agencies from WME — where Trawick was an agent — to CAA.

Personally and financially, looks like Spears is now a free agent — well except for her father, who will now be the singers’ sole conservator.

SEE ALSO: Taylor Swift kind of just confirmed her split from Harry Styles >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.