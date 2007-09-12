Britney Is MTV's Gift That Keeps On Giving

As predicted, Britney’s on-stage debacle has become MTV’s online bonanza: Viacom’s (VIA) ageing music network said it drew a record 4.7 million uniques on Monday. Meanwhile MTV is not looking Brit’s gift horse in the mouth: It has reneged on its promise to air Sunday’s video award show just once. Assume you’ll be able to see it in steady rotation for a while. Variety
Related: Thanks, Britney! Viacom’s MTV Must-See Again
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.