A 30-year-old British woman travelling through London airport was arrested after more than $2.5 million was found in her luggage, reports say

Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A 30-year-old British woman, Tara Hanlon, was travelling through London’s Heathrow Airport when authorities discovered up to $US2 million in her suitcases, according to The Sun.

Hanlon was charged with money laundering and could spend up to 14 years behind bars.

Minister for immigration compliance and the courts, Chris Philp, called the find the “largest individual cash seizure at the border so far in 2020.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 30-year-old woman could potentially spend up to 14 years in prison for carrying about 2 million British pound sterlings in multiple suitcases while travelling through an airport, the Sun reported.

Tara Hanlon was travelling through Heathrow Airport in London to Dubai when authorities discovered the stash in her bags, according to tho the Sun.

“This is the largest individual cash seizure at the border so far in 2020 and I am delighted with the efforts of Border Force officers,” minister for immigration compliance and the courts, Chris Philp, said, according to the Sun.

“Preventing the export of undeclared cash from the UK is a vital step in clamping down on organised criminal gangs,” Philp added.

When converted into US dollars, Hanlon was carrying about $US2.6 million.

LEEDS girl, Tara Hanlon, 30, accused of trying to fly to Dubai with nearly £2 million stashed in five suitcases after she was stopped by Border Force officials at Heathrow Airport. https://t.co/J1EEaQhm2Y pic.twitter.com/2iKujpr2Yh — Yappapp (@YappAppLtd) October 10, 2020

Hanlon was charged with money laundering, according to the report, and will stay in police custody until her court date next month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.