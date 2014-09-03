Here's All The Incredible Wildlife In Britain You're Missing

The winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards were revealed on Monday.

“The Awards celebrate both the work of amateur and professional photographers and the beauty and diversity of British wildlife,” the organisation said on its website.

The winning images in 16 different categories were chosen from thousands of entries.

You can check out all the winning images and a selection of highly recommended photos on the award website, and check out our favourites below.

The winning image of a greylag goose, called “The Tourist,” was taken by Lee Acaster. “It was a real privilege to have such a close encounter with a wild bird in the very heart of London,” he said, “I vividly remember the excitement I felt as she patiently waited for me to get the shot, and I knew immediately this was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Steven Fairbrother captured this image of a shag, a good-sized bird, resting in the Farne Islands of England.

The “Otter and the Puffin” was taken by Richard Shucksmith in Scotland.

A close-up of a grey seal claw taken by Jim Greenfield in England.

“Cairngorms” was photographed in Scotland by Peter Cairns.

Susie Hewitt snapped an image of a gnat in a window in northern Ireland.

“A life at Sea for Nesting Gannets” was taken in Scotland by Ruth Asher.

A black and white photo of a blue shark was taken by Alexander Mustard in Cornwall, England.

A red telephone box overgrown with vegetation was snapped in London by Philip Braude.

Brown hares photographed by Andrew Parkinson in Derbyshire, England.

