These 'British' Versions Of NFL Logos Are Genius

The NFL is ramping up its efforts overseas, playing games in London and even hinting that a Super Bowl might be played across the pond.In response to these English flirtations, artist Dave Rappoccio had some fun and British-ized the current NFL logos of all 32 teams.



They’re funny and great, and point out the huge gulf between the two sporting cultures.

