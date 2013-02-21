These 'British' Versions Of NFL Logos Are Genius

Tony Manfred
british nfl logo bucs

Photo: Courtesy of Dave Rappoccio

The NFL is ramping up its efforts overseas, playing games in London and even hinting that a Super Bowl might be played across the pond.In response to these English flirtations, artist Dave Rappoccio had some fun and British-ized the current NFL logos of all 32 teams.

They’re funny and great, and point out the huge gulf between the two sporting cultures.

Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oakland Raiders

New York Giants

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

Houston Texans

Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles

St. Louis Rams

Check out the rest over at Rappoccio's website

British Versions Of NFL Logos For All 32 Teams >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.