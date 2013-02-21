These 'British' Versions Of NFL Logos Are Genius

Photo: Courtesy of Dave Rappoccio
The NFL is ramping up its efforts overseas, playing games in London and even hinting that a Super Bowl might be played across the pond.In response to these English flirtations, artist Dave Rappoccio had some fun and British-ized the current NFL logos of all 32 teams.
They’re funny and great, and point out the huge gulf between the two sporting cultures.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.