British Unions Threaten The Biggest Wave Of Strikes Since 1926

The British government is seeking pension reforms, which include increasing the general retirement age in the public sector from 60 to 66, moving from a final salary system to benefits based on career-average earnings and raising contributions by an average 3.2%.Outraged, the head of Britain’s largest public sector trade union threatened the biggest wave of industrial action since 1926, according to the Telegraph:



Mr Prentis said: “It will be the biggest since the general strike. It won’t be the miners’ strike. We are going to win.”

He said: “I strongly believe that one day of industrial action will not change anyone’s mind in government. We want to move towards a settlement.

“The purpose of industrial action is not industrial action, it is to get an agreement that is acceptable and long-lasting.

“But we are prepared for rolling action over an indefinite period. This coalition has got to open its eyes and see that in just reacting to a Daily Mail view of the public sector they are walking into a trap of their own making.”

Similar strikes have riled France and every other country that tried to reform pensions. America has this to look forward to.

