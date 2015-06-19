Scientists have confirmed a new planet first discovered by a 15-year-old

British teen Tom Wagg was shuffling through some data at his school work experience when he thought he discovered a planet. Now, after two years of research, scientists have confirmed that the little blip Wagg discovered is actually a planet. He is now the youngest person to ever make such a discovery.

