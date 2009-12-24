Skype Rival JaJah Sold For $206 Million To Telefonica

JaJah, a Californian/Israeli VoIP company, has been acquired by Telefónica Europe for $206 million (€145 million).



Telefonica, which is also known by its consumer label of O2, beat out rival bidders like Microsoft and Cisco, who were said to be looking at the company. T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom was an investor, and probably looked at the company, as well.

The deal is all cash and provides a nice exit for its backers who invested around $33 million in the company.

