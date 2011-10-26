British Teenagers Would Rather Lose TV Than The Internet

Photo: Giz Mag

Young British teenagers would rather lose access to a TV than access to the Internet or their cell phones, reports the Guardian.According to new research carried out by British communications regulator, Ofcom, 18 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds said they would miss TV the most if all media was taken away. That compares to 28 per cent who said they would miss their cell phones and 25 per cent who said they would miss the Internet.



A year ago, TV was missed as much as the Internet.

However, according to Digital Spy, the study also showed that young teenagers are watching more TV than ever. Viewing figures have increased by almost two hours a week since 2007, and “catch-up” services online are increasingly being used.

