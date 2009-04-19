Susan Boyle Tames Britain's Tabloids

The British tabloids disappointed us Sunday. They carried not one bad word about Susan Boyle. There wasn’t a grumble from some distant relative about how the frumpy contestant has gone Hollywood or even a paid testimony from a bloke who kissed her three years ago behind the choir loft.

The closest we come is an enticing headline from The Times of London: “Talent Star No Novice.”



Yet, all we get from that is her old singing coach saying that she’s serial talent contestant who said this show was her last shot at making it.

There’s plenty of good news about Boyle and the chance that she’ll get to sing a duet with her idol, Elaine Paige.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.