British Tabloid The Sun Is Getting Rid Of Its Topless Page 3 Girls

British newspaper The Sun will no longer feature its controversial topless models on page 3, ending a tradition that began way back in 1970.

According to The Times, last Friday’s edition of the tabloid was the last time a bare-breasted woman will feature on the third page.

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch sparked debate about whether the tradition had a future last September when he tweeted:

Page 3 again. Aren't beautiful young women more attractive in at least some fashionable clothes? Your opinions please. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) September 10, 2014

The Page 3 girl was first featured in November 1970, when then-editor Sir Larry Lamb published a picture of topless 20-year-old German model Stephanie Rahn. This was around the time Murdoch had bought the paper and transformed it into Britain’s leading daily tabloid.

The Sun still plans to run topless photographs of women on its page3.com website.

