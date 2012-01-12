The British Spy Agency Has Been Voted One Of The Most Gay-Friendly Employers In The UK

MI5, the UK’s domestic spy and intelligence agency, was included in a list of the country’s most gay-friendly employers.



Ranking 62nd overall, MI5 was rated in a survey of over 7,500 gay employees by equality charity Stonewall. The agency rose from being ranked 134th last year.

According to AFP, 109 criteria were used to assess each company’s efforts to tackle discrimination against gay or bisexual employees.

Overall, financial service company Ernst and Young ranked in at number one. The British Home Office also ranked extremely highly, coming second overall.

‘The Security Service has worked hard in recent years to promote equality and diversity across all areas of its work. We are pleased to be recognised by Stonewall, but there is still more we can do,” said Jonathan Evans, director general of MI5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.