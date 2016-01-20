3 British teenagers who fled to join ISIS are in danger of being 'brutalised to death', their lawyer has warned

Metropolitan Police From left: Kadiza Sultana, Shamima Begum and Amira Abase left Britain to travel to Syria

Three teenage schoolgirls who fled London to join Islamic State are in danger of being “brutalised to death,” their lawyer has said.

The lawyer for Amira Abase, Shamima Begum, and Kadiza Sultana told radio station LBC that the chances of the trio leaving ISIS-controlled territory were “very small.”

Speaking to LBC’s Chief Correspondent Tom Swarbrick, lawyer Muhammed Akunjee, said: “If you get there, then your chances of going anywhere else afterwards are vanishingly small.

“And the alternative consequences are lethal.”

You can listen to the radio interview below.



Last summer Akunjee revealed that two of the three teenage girls had married Islamic State fighters.

The Guardian reported that the two teenagers were given a “catalogue” of men to choose from and that their husbands were in their 20s.

All three of the girls attended the same school in east London, Bethnal Green Academy.

During his LBC interview Akunjee also told of his scepticism over reports the ISIS militant dubbed “Jihadi John Two” was former bouncy castle salesman Siddhartha Dhar.

He said: “Siddhartha Dhar is not Jihadi John number two to my knowledge. The fellow who is billed as Jihadi John number two has one eye disproportionately larger than the other. Siddhartha Dhar is not disadvantaged genetically in that way.”

