One Dead After Rogue Sailor Goes On Rampage On British Nuclear Sub

Photo: Telegraph

An officer on the nuclear submarine HMS Astute was shot and killed today, and another sailor injured, at just after noon local time.The ship was docked, in port, at Southhampton. A Royal Navy serviceman has been arrested and Sky News reports that weapon was possibly a 9 mm.



The shooting occurred while the Mayor of Southhampton, the leader of the council and the chief executive were all aboard.

The ship had arrived at Southhampton, Wednesday, for a five day stay after six and a half weeks at sea.

Sources within the British government are making clear this was not a terrorist threat and there was no risk to the reactor on board the newly commissioned submarine.

