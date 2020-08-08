The British royal family has turned a blind eye to its racist past

Tim Graham/Getty Images The British royal family gather for an official photo at Clarence House.

Queen Elizabeth II has never acknowledged the monarchy’s historical role in supporting the Black slave trade, or for other instances of racism at the hands of the royal family over the years.

For example, in the late 1880s, the royal household reportedly “tried everything to displace” Queen Victoria’s attendant, Abdul Karim, because he was Indian. He was eventually sent back to India after her death.

Most recently, Her Majesty declined to acknowledge public concern over the royal honours medal, which was accused of using racist imagery.

Human rights activist and journalist Peter Tatchell said the royal family represents “institutional racism,” because the UK’s system of an inherited head of state is also “racist by default.”

He added: “Nothing is stopping them from making a general statement in support of racial equality and inclusion. Their failure to do that speaks volumes about their white privilege mentality.”

Buckingham Palace did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment for this article.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The British royal family has not publicly addressed the Black Lives Matter movement.

While former royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have engaged with numerous anti-racism organisations and spoken openly about the death of George Floyd in recent months, the remaining members who represent the monarchy are yet to speak up.

This is not entirely surprising, though. The royals have been accused of turning a blind eye – and in some instances, even enabling – racism since the early years of the monarchy.

For starters, Queen Elizabeth I was connected to Britain’s slave trade in the 1500s – the monarch publicly supported Captain John Hawkins, who captured 300 Africans and exchanged them for hides, ginger, and sugar in 1562.

Current Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II, has never publicly acknowledged her ancestor’s actions.

Then there was Abdul Karim, the Indian attendant of Queen Victoria. According to The Guardian, the royal household “tried everything to displace him” because of the colour of his skin. They eventually succeeded, sending him abruptly back to India after the Queen’s death.

But these incidents aren’t just historical – royal family members have been ignoring accusations of racism since as recently as June, when the Queen failed to respond to accusations that the royal honours medal is “highly offensive” and resembles the killing of Floyd.

The Queen has never apologised for the monarchy’s racist past

Some members of the royal family have taken accountability for their own racist behaviour in more recent years.

In 2005, a then 20-year-old Prince Harry angered the public and politicians after wearing a Nazi costume to a fancy dress party.

“It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise,” Harry said at the time, according to The New York Times.

The prince issued another apology just four years later, saying he was “extremely sorry” for using a racial slur to address his friend in a military training video.

In 2017, Princess Michael of Kent made a public apology after she was accused of wearing a racist brooch to lunch with Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, is known for his controversial sense of humour, and has often made remarks during royal engagements that landed him in hot water.

These have included telling the President of Nigeria that he looked like he was “ready for bed” when he wore national dress to meet Prince Phillip in 2003, and comparing Ethipian art to “the kind of thing my daughter would bring back from school art lessons” back in 1965.

During a visit to China in 1986, he also told a British student that if he stayed much longer, “you’ll go home with slitty eyes.”

Most of these comments have come and gone without acknowledgement from the palace. However, the duke issued a public apology after a visit to an electronics factory in Scotland in 1999, where he said a messy fuse box looked “as though it was put in by an Indian.”

“The Duke of Edinburgh regrets any offence which may have been caused by remarks he is reported as making earlier today,” a palace spokesperson said at the time, according to The Independent.

“With hindsight, he accepts what were intended as light-hearted comments were inappropriate.”

Press Association The Queen and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the British monarchy’s most well-known tie to racism – the slave trade – is something the Queen has never acknowledged.

Queen Elizabeth I even contributed a vessel to Hawkins, the first known Englishman to include enslaved Africans as cargo.

While Prince Charles previously acknowledged “the appalling atrocity of the slave trade, and the unimaginable suffering it caused,” this is something the Queen has not publicly commented on.

But as royal commentator Kristen Meinzer told Insider, the monarchy “was instrumental in supporting the slave trade,” so Charles’ apology doesn’t even come close to making amends for the past.

“The Church of England, which the Queen is the head of, actively perpetrated slavery and profited from it,” Meinzer told Insider. “It’s not enough for the son of the monarch to apologise. The monarch should.”

Human rights activist and journalist Peter Tatchell said that Her Majesty shows “an unwillingness to face up to past injustices” by staying silent.

“It is long overdue that the Queen should apologise for the monarchy’s role in the slave trade,” Tatchell told Insider.

“The fact that she has not done so shows a lack of remorse, an unwillingness to face up to past injustices and a lack of commitment to a multiracial Britain.”

Buckingham Palace did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment for this piece.

The monarchy could be considered a symbol of institutional racism

Tatchell argues that the monarchy is an example of institutional racism because there has never been a non-white head of state.

“The UK’s system of an inherited head of state is racist by default,” Tatchell told Insider.

“The title of head of state is bestowed on the first-born descendants in each successive generation of the all-white royal family. A non-white person is therefore excluded from holding the title of head of state, at least for the foreseeable future. This is institutional racism.”

Of course, this could change with the future generations – if Prince George was to marry a non-white person and they had children, for example, the next heir to the throne would be mixed race.

Meghan Markle is the first member of the royal family known to be mixed race. However, some historians believe that King George III’s wife Queen Charlotte was mixed race as she descended from a branch of the Portuguese royal family who had roots in Africa.

There is no conclusive evidence to prove Charlotte’s heritage, though, and when the Boston Globe enquired about it to Buckingham Palace in 1999, it was dismissed as unimportant.

“This has been rumoured for years and years,” palace spokesman David Buck told the newspaper, according to NPR. “It’s a matter of history, and frankly, we’ve got more important things to talk about.”

The royals did little to defend Meghan Markle against racism

Although there has been debate over the specific reasons Markle chose to leave the royal family – and the UK – behind, many experts believe it’s at least partly to do with the racist treatment the duchess suffered at the hands of the British tabloids.

The Duke of Sussex was the only royal to speak in Markle’s defence following a series of discriminatory articles, which implied that the duchess’ hometown was “gang-scarred” and “(almost) straight outta Compton” and that she was “fuelling human rights abuses, drought, and murder” for eating avocados.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex on her wedding day.

“His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry said in an official statement in 2016.

“Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Markle spoke candidly this year about her relationship with the tabloids, saying that the “large number of false and damaging articles” caused “tremendous emotional distress” during her time within the royal household.

In the years leading up to the royal wedding, some of the tabloids also targeted the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland. The Daily Mail published photos of Ragland’s home and used degrading language to compare it to Kensington Palace.

“Plagued by crime and riddled with street gangs, the troubled Los Angeles neighbourhood that Doria Ragland, 60, calls home couldn’t be more different to London’s leafy Kensington,” the 2016 article reads.

“Harry’s literally palatial homes couldn’t be more different from the tatty one-storey homes that dominate much of Crenshaw.”

The treatment Markle has endured could be compared to the treatment of Karim, who was reportedly discriminated against due to his race. False stories about Karim’s father’s profession were contrived in order to make him seem less suitable for the royal household, according to The Guardian.

“By 1894, Karim was always at royal receptions and held the position of ‘Her Majesty’s Indian secretary,'” The Guardian reported.

“The court tried everything to displace him, pronouncing that his father had been an apothecary, not the surgeon Karim had said, and so he was too ‘low class’ to be a secretary.”

The Queen has never commented on racism being a factor in the Sussexes’ departure, but instead said in an official statement that she recognised the “intense scrutiny” Markle and Harry had faced.

It wasn’t until Markle left the royal family that she admitted she felt “unprotected” by the royal family’s press team, who reportedly prohibited her from defending herself against the media.

It’s unlikely that the royals will take accountability

It’s been more than two months since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the start of the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests that erupted across the globe.

Royal experts have argued that the royal family hasn’t publicly shared support for the movement because aspects of it could be considered “political.”However, they could have shown their support through engaging with anti-racism charities or by making a statement in favour of equality – something that wouldn’t have required specifically naming BLM.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images The Queen and Meghan Markle at their first joint engagement together.

Like Markle and Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton held video call engagements with various charities and organisations during the UK lockdown. BLM and anti-racism charities, however, were not included.

Although it’s rare for the couple to speak about the topic of racism, it’s not unheard of. Last year the Duke of Cambridge spoke about racism in soccer, saying he was “fed up” and “bored of it,” according to The Guardian.

“Given the protocol that the royals must remain neutral and stay out of politics, it would be difficult for them to explicitly endorse the Black Lives Matter movement,” Tatchell said.

“But nothing is stopping them from making a general statement in support of racial equality and inclusion. Their failure to do that speaks volumes about their white privilege mentality.”

As Prince Harry recently said during a video engagement about racism: “There is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.”

It’s hard to imagine the Queen showing support for BLM – and anti-racism in general – when in her 68 years on the throne, she has failed to address the racism that undeniably exists in the institution of the royal family.

More than 18,000 people have signed a change.org petition urging Her Majesty to have the royal honours medal redesigned, arguing that the imagery on it resembles a white person standing on a Black person’s neck.

Jamaica’s governor-general Patrick Allen boycotted his own medal, which was presented to him by Her Majesty. A spokesperson for Allen said he had requested a revision of the image used, but there has still been no public response from the Queen.

“The longer they choose not to speak, the longer they’re choosing to be complicit in white supremacy,” Meinzer told Insider.

“As Desmond Tutu famously said: ‘If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.'”

Read more:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry probably wouldn’t have spoken up about Black Lives Matter if they were still part of the royal family, according to experts

Jamaica’s governor-general has boycotted the Queen’s honours medal after protesters called it ‘racist’ and said its imagery resembled the killing of George Floyd

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say we need to acknowledge our unconscious bias: ‘We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now’

The British tabloids have finally acknowledged Meghan Markle’s struggle with racism – but they’re 6 months too late

Here’s why Meghan Markle was ‘unprotected’ from the tabloids, unlike Kate Middleton and Prince Andrew

Expanded Coverage Module: black-lives-matter-module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.