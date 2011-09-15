Now Jailed British Rioters Are Forming Gangs Behind Bars

Photo: twitpic

Brits jailed for their involvement in last months nationwide riots are forming new violent gangs behind bars, reports the BBC.First time offenders are reportedly joining up to factions in the interest of their own personal safety as British prisons are becoming more overcrowded.



The UK’s chief inspector of prisons has warned that “nasty” incidents are probable in British jails, as member of rival gangs have been locked up together following the riots, reports the Telegraph. He also noted that the crowded conditions of prisons is unlikely to encourage the rehabilitation of the rioters. According to the paper, three in four of the convicted rioters already had past conviction.

With 87,000 prisoners, the number of people in Britain’s prisons is at the highest level ever.

