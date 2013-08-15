British Retailer Marks & Spencer Is Said To Be Looking For Shop Space On Australia's East Coast

Photo: Getty Images

According to a report in the Australian Financial Review, British retailer Marks & Spencer has been checking out floor space in shopping centres.

It would be Marks & Spencer’s second foray into the Australian market, after it abandoned its first attempt in 1998 when the dollar fell, and there was an economic crisis in Asia.

The report, which cites unnamed sources, said company representatives have met with landlords, and are looking for outlets sized between 4000 and 5000 square metres.

The leading british retailer would concentrate on fashion and homewares.

Read more here.



Now read: THANKS RALPH: Ian Narev Splits Credit For Australia’s Biggest Banking Profit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.