British Public Is Totally Against Rupert Murdoch Getting Control Of More Media

A survey commissioned by various British media outlets reveals that an overwhelming majority of the British public is opposed to Rupert Murdoch acquiring greater control of Britain’s news media.The Daily Mail reports that 84% of those polled said they were against any single organisation exerting too much influence.



This survey was jointly conducted by an alliance of British media powerhouses including BT, Guardian Media Group, Associated Newspapers, Trinity Mirror, Northcliffe Media, and Telegraph Media Group with regard to Murdoch’s attempt to take over broadcaster BSkyB. Murdoch’s News Corp is bidding to buy the 61% of shares it does not already own.

The takeover has already been cleared on competition grounds by the European Commission, but the public remains sceptical. The poll indicates that 63% of respondents still want further investigation into the purchase. 44 % opposed the deal outright, with only 5% saying they were in favour of it.

Could such an overwhelming public outcry against Murdoch’s deal ultimately thwart it?

Probably not.

Meanwhile, UK Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt is receiving a report of the results. He will then have until January 15th to decide whether or not to refer the deal to the Competition Commission for a full-scale review.

“This deal marks a significant change of control and the public is clearly concerned,” said a spokesperson for the alliance of media groups.

