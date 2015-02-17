The Chinese renamed 101 British locations in Mandarin -- here are the results

One hundred and one British tourist attractions have been renamed in Mandarin ahead of the Chinese New Year. It’s part of a campaign promoted by VisitBritain, the British government body for supporting Chinese tourism in the UK.

The campaign started in November last year, with the launch of an apposite website to ask Chinese people to rename famous British locations and points of interest. According to the campaign, which was funded by the Home Office, more than 300 million Chinese have been reached either on the website or through social media such as Weibo and WeChat.

More than 15,ooo people, for example, voted for the small village of Llanfair-pwllgwyn-gyllgo-gery-chwyrn-drobwll-llanty-silio-gogo-goch, in north-west Wales, to be renamed 健肺村, which in Chinese translates to Healthy-lung Village, a reference to the fact that pronouncing the name of the village is itself an exercise for lungs.

We put together a map of the British locations that got the most Chinese votes. A list at the bottom describes the meaning in Chinese (the full list of names will be released within the next few weeks).

Here is what those names mean:

The Shard – Zhai Xing Ta (摘星塔) – “A tower allowing us to pluck stars from the sky” or “London cone.”

Savile Row – Gao Fu Shuai Zhi Lu (-高富帅之路) – “Tall, rich, handsome street” (refers to popular “meme” in China to describe the perfect man) or “Custom made rich people street”

Blackpool — Le You Yuan — (乐游原)- “A place that is happy to visit.”



Llanfair-pwllgwyn-gyllgo-gery-chwyrn-drobwll-llanty-silio-gogo-goch — Jian Fei Cun (健肺村)- “Healthy-lung village.”

Loch Ness Monster – Ni Si Hu An Ying – (尼斯湖暗影) – “The Loch Ness shadow.”

The Kelpies – Kai Po Ju Ma (铠魄巨马) – “Glorious armoured giant horses.” It also sounds the same as “the Kelpies” when read out.

Cerne Abbas Giant – Bai Se Da Luo Ben (白色大裸奔) – “Big white streaker.”

Hadrian’s Wall – Yong Heng Zhi Ji (-永恒之脊) – “Wall of eternity.”

Brighton Pavilion – Qiao Zhi He Yue Han De Yin Du Gong (乔治和约翰的印度宫) – “George and John’s Indian palace.”

Stoke-on-Trent – Wan Bo Tao Ci (万博陶瓷) – “Diverse ceramics.”

Brimham Rocks – Bo Han Qi Yan (博瀚奇岩) — “A lot of rocks in different shapes.”

