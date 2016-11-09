Here's how UK politicians are reacting to the historic election of Donald Trump

Win McNamee/Getty Images Donald Trump at the third presidential debate.

Donald Trump just pulled off one of the greatest upsets in political history, becoming the 45th president of the United States of America.

The businessman-turned-politician surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold he needed to inflict a shock defeat on Hillary Clinton and earn his place in the White House.

Earlier this year, MPs debated whether Trump should be banned from entering the UK for comments he had made about Muslims and ethnic minorities.

Although MPs voted against barring the now-president, they used some choice words to describe him, including “poisonous,” idiot,” and a “fool.”

This is how some of Britain’s most senior and well-known political figures have reacted to his election.

Here’s Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale expressing her dismay.

Cannot believe my eyes – what a dismal desperate day

— Kezia Dugdale (@kezdugdale) November 9, 2016

Ctrl + Alt + Delete

— Kezia Dugdale (@kezdugdale) November 9, 2016

Owen Smith, who was a Labour leadership candidate earlier this year, described Trump as a racist and said his election means Britain should stay in the EU.

A racist in The Whitehouse & a human rights abuser in The Kremlin. Time for us to leave Europe, or time to try and lead it & rebuild hope?

— Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) November 9, 2016

It’s The Enlightenment that’s in jeopardy, not The Establishment I’m afraid.

— Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) November 9, 2016

His colleague, Chuka Umunna, suggested the result was similar to Brexit as it represented the public’s rejection of globalisation.



It was all too much for Labour MP Jess Philips as she watched Trump march to victory.

We might all be raging…believe me I’m effing raging. It won’t help.

— Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 9, 2016

I’m going back to bed

— Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 9, 2016

Her colleague, Labour MP John Woodcock, is currently in the US to witness the election take place. He described the thought of a Trump presidency as “terrifying.”

Spoke to foreign policy experts – Democrat to hardline Republican – none had any idea who could work with Trump as president. Terrifying.

— John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) November 9, 2016

Green Party leader Caroline Lucas claimed the election of Trump was a “devasting day” for a tolerant society.

A devastating day. For women. For people of colour. For a tolerant society. But we must not mourn, we must organise like never before.

— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) November 9, 2016

Michael Fabricant, a Tory MP who expressed support for Trump in the run-up to the election, said the new president could be as successful as Ronald Reagan.

The US Super Brexit – as Trump himself calls it – has happened. Judge him by his deed not by his words. The Western Spring

— Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) November 9, 2016

Much #angst being expressed by commentators. They said much the same of Ronnie Reagan who turned out to be a great US President.

— Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) November 9, 2016

He also suggested the election of Trump would have a positive impact on Brexit, as it would increase the chances of a Britain-US trade deal being agreed sooner.

Contrast &compare: Obama: “UK will be at the back of the line for any trade deal” Trump: “UK will be first in line for a trade deal with US”

— Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) November 9, 2016

