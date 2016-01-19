A British politician just called Donald Trump a racist

British law-makers debated whether to ban US Presidential Candidate Donald Trump from the UK on Tuesday and they didn’t hold back their feelings on the issue.

During the debate, which had been triggered by a huge peitition, Labour MP Rupa Huq asked fellow Labour MP Tulip Siddiq whether she was aware that Trump was racist, homophobic, and misogynistic.

Here’s what she said, the added emphasis is our.

I thank my honourable friend [Tulip Siddiw] for giving way, is she aware that also, some of the things that people find repellent about this individual [Donald Trump] is that he’s not only racist, but that he’s homophobic and misogynistic as well.

Siddiq responded by saying that there is an actual correlation between the words Trump is using an increase in hate-crime. Here is what she said with added emphasis from us.

The evidence I want to point to, the Center for Hate and Extremism has pointed out that anti-Muslim hate crimes has increased in line with the rhetoric that Donald Trump has been using in the last three months of 2015 …There is a very real correlation between the words that Donald Trump is using and the increase in hate crime … I draw the line at freedom of speech when it actually imports violent ideology which is what is feel is happening.

While Huq and Siddiq thought that Trump should be banned, not everyone agreed. Conservative MP Sir Edward Lee gave a list of reasons why Trump should be allowed to into the UK if he wanted to come.

It would give Trump publicity

It offends free speech

The US is a friendly country and Trump may become its President

American Politics is completely different from US politics

Lee finished off by pointing out that Britain has welcomed Saudi and Chinese leaders whose crimes are “far far worse than anything Mr Trump can dream up.

“These are people who don’t just talk about violence, they practice violence on an extreme scale,” he said.

You can watch Huq, Siddiq and Lee in the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s important to remember that this group of British MPs can’t actually ban Trump. That decision lies in the hands of the British Home Secretary Theresa May and while she has been very critical of Trump, May has given no indication that she’s actually thinking about banning him.

NOW WATCH: Obama has been getting the best of Trump for years



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.