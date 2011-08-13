British Police Are Now Publicly Shaming Looters

British police are using various tactics to shame those convicted and suspected of looting.



Greater Manchester Police Force spent yesterday tweeting the full names, birth dates, and crimes of those convicted in rioting related charges, such as this poor violin-thief:

The account faced some criticism but pointed out that all information was in the public domain.

Meanwhile, police in Birmingham are now using a donated truck with a giant screen on the side to show CCTV pictures of suspected looters, reports Today.

Apparently, it’s working.

“We’ve seen youths turn away in horror when they’ve recognised someone on the screen, and come up to us to tell us they know them but they were nervous to call the phone lines,” Acting Detective Inspector Mark Rushton told Today.

