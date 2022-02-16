British police launch investigation into Prince Charles’ charity after reports that a Saudi tycoon donated $2 million in exchange for knighthood

Prince Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

British police have launched an investigation into Prince Charles’ charity.

It follows after one of Charles’ aides, Michael Fawcett, stepped back over claims of misconduct.

Fawcett was accused of offering a Saudi tycoon a knighthood in exchange for donations.

London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday it started a probe “into allegations of offenses under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925” in connection to Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Trust.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter,” the police force said. “This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honors and citizenship for a Saudi national.”

An police-led investigation came after The Sunday Times’ Gabriel Pogrund and Valentine Low reported in September, 2021, that one of Prince Charles’ closest aides and his former valet, Michael Fawcett, temporarily stepped down from his role as the chief executive of The Prince’s Trust after it published a report accusing him misconduct.

The publication reported that Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz paid tens of thousands of dollars “to fixers with links to the prince” who told him they could award him an honorary CBE — the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award for those who are not British citizens.

Prince Charles, left, and Michael Fawcett. Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Max Mumby/Getty Images

According to leaked emails between Mahfouz’s fixers and Charles’ team that were obtained by The Times of London, Fawcett later helped Mahfouz secure an honorary CBE after he donated $2 million (£1.5 million) to The Prince’s Trust.

It also reported the Saudi national had been advised that receiving awards and honors of this kind would help him secure a British citizenship visa for investment.

“Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices,” the Metropolitan Police said. “The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents.”

“These documents were reviewed alongside existing information,” the Metropolitan Police added. “The assessment determined an investigation will commence.”

“There have been no arrests or interviews under caution,” the statement concluded.

According to the Times of London, Charles presented Mahfouz with an honorary CBE a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2016, which was not published in the Court Circular — the official list of royal engagements. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment about the ceremony and other elements of this report.

While Charles is president of The Prince’s Trust, he is not involved in day-to-day governance of the foundation, the BBC reported.

A spokesperson for Prince Charles told The Mirror last year: “The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honors or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”

A spokesperson for The Prince’s Foundation told Insider: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”A source said the charity will continue to offer its full co-operation.

Clarence House did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.