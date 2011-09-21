British Police Drop Their Demand For Guardian Phone Hacking Source

Photo: Flickr/Lee Bailey

British police have decided not to pursue their legal request that the Guardian reveals its source used to uncover the News of the World phone-hacking scandal, reports the BBC.The police had applied for an order against the paper to force it to unveil its source, but has now withdrawn that request at this time.



The move to not inquire into the Guardian’s source has been applauded by the paper. Editor, Alan Rusbridge was pleased that the private source was treated with respect.

“We would have fought this assault on public interest journalism all the way, he said. “We’re happy that good sense has prevailed.”

The request had brought widespread criticism to the British police, who many felt were complacent in their investigations of the phone hacking scandal.

