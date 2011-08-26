British Police Think They've Nailed One Of The Anonymous Hackers

Photo: Stian Eikeland

Peter David Gibson, a 22-year-old student from Hartlepool, England, was charged in conjunction with an investigation into Anonymous’ DOS attacks.”He is accused of trying to hinder the operation of, or access to, a computer system,” the BBC reports.



U.K. police arrested Gibson along with five others on April 5. They claim the loosely-affiliated worldwide network of hackers targeted the websites of companies including EBay, Sony, and Visa.

Gibson’s court date is scheduled for September 7. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Gibson is the latest person charged in the worldwide crackdown on the hacking group.

Police in the United States have arrested 14 people, while Spanish officials charged three other suspected members in June.

