British Police Catch Criminals By Offering Them Free Beer

Photo: Piutus via Flickr

We’ve got to applaud the British police who arrested 19 fugitives after telling them they’d won free beer. The Telegraph reports that undercover police called wanted criminals telling them they’d won a free crate of beer. The criminals gave an address and a time when the alcohol should be dropped off but instead of being greeted with the beverages they were met with handcuffs.



